The Wilton Playshop Is Back With [TITLE OF SHOW]

THE WILTON PLAYSHOP will reopen its doors with the hilarious one-act musical ironically titled [title of show]. Directed by Nancy Meyer with musical direction by Zachary Kampler, the show will run from October 29 - November 13, 2021.

[title of show], with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, tells a mostly true story about friends writing an untitled musical. Jeff and Hunter decide to enter the New York Musical Theater Festival with only three weeks to complete an original work. They enlist their friends Heidi and Susan to help them create and produce the show that remains untitled. What follows is the rollercoaster of collaboration, writing, performing, laughing, arguing, and dreaming. [title of show] truly captures the fun and frustrations of the creative process with friends. It's a comedy, so rest assured that someone will find a way to rebuild the bridges and save the relationships-and possibly the show.

Performances: October 29, 30 and November 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 8pm. October 31 and November 7 at 2pm.

Tickets: $35*/adults, $30*/seniors and students

*All tickets are $20 on opening weekend (October 29-31)

Strong adult language and content. Appropriate for mature audiences.

All patrons must wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

For tickets and more information visit www.wiltonplayshop.org