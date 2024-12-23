The Shubert Alley Cats to Play at Playhouse on Park This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the holiday season with the Shubert Alley Cats! The New Year is just around the corner, so pop the champagne, pencil in those resolutions, and cut a rug to original jazz reimaginings of the showtunes, pop songs, and holiday favorites you know and love. From The Phantom of the Opera to Meaghan Trainor, from The Music Man to Chappell Roan, this musical collective features actors, musicians, and actor-musicians who have performed on the stages and in the orchestras of theaters on Broadway, off-Broadway, and in Playhouse on Park’s 2023 production of Bandstand.

The band includes: Wes Bourland (Bass), Justin K. Brown (Woodwinds), Chris Coffey (Drums, Guitar), John Elliott (Trumpet), Chris Haley (Trombone), Alan Mendez (Bandleader, Piano). Joining them will be guest vocalists Hillary Ekwall and Olivia Fenton.

