CARRIE will be directed by Bradford Blake, with music direction by Charles Smith.

Aug. 30, 2022  
The Sherman Players Presents CARRIE THE MUSICAL, September 30 - October 22

The Sherman Players will present their third production of the 2022 season, CARRIE THE MUSICAL, based on the novel by Stephen King, written by Lawrence D. Cohen with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore. CARRIE will be directed by Bradford Blake, with music direction by Charles Smith. The production will run September 30 - October 22 at the Sherman Playhouse.

Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it.

The cast of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL features Sam Everett (Danbury), Calista Giroux (Newtown), Karl Hinger (Brookfield), Audra James (Hopewell Junction, NY), Angie Joachim (Ridgefield), Collin Larson (New Milford), Tracey Marble (Trumbull), Benjamin McKiernan (New Fairfield), Kevin McNulty (New Milford), Kennedy Morris (Morris), Ainsley Novin (Oxford), Victor Roldan (Bethel), Erin Shaughnessy (New Milford) and Daisy Stott (Brookfield).

Please note that, again in line with wider policies regarding COVID-19, face masks will continue to be required to be worn at all times while inside the theater.

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL runs September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. On Thursday, September 29, all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $12. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.





