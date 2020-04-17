The Ridgefield Playhouse Announces Rescheduled Summer Shows and New Concerts

What was shaping up to be a busy spring at The Ridgefield Playhouse came to a halt. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, The Ridgefield Playhouse rescheduled more than 60 live performances.

As Executive Director Allison Stockel continues to rebook events, she does see a light at the end of the tunnel. "We are anticipating reopening in July with many great summer concerts. We hope it gives our patrons something to look forward to during this time of social distancing." The Playhouse is also announcing new shows including - Colin Hay on Wednesday, August 12 at 8pm; Cheech and Chong on Saturday, September 5 at 8pm; Madeleine Peyroux and Joan Osborne performing Relish and Careless Love albums in their entirety on Friday, September 11 at 8pm (part of Ridgefield Jazz, Funk & Blues Weekend); two shows with Black Violin on Saturday, September 26 at 4:30pm & 8pm - and more exciting announcements in the coming weeks. "We are looking forward to being together in person and opening our doors once again so that you can experience some amazing shows!" says Stockel.

For more information on new shows and rescheduled events, visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org for the most up to date information.

"Hope cannot be cancelled," said Stockel. "Our curtains will rise again and we will be singing at the top of lungs and sharing our love for music and the arts together soon. As Fleetwood Mac says, "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow!"

Below is a list of rescheduled shows for the current summer line-up:



The Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary Screening: Fathom Events, Wednesday, July 1 at 7pm, $12.50, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-blues-brothers/

Whitney Cummings "How Dare You" Tour, Thursday, July 9 at 8pm and Friday, July 10 at 8pm, $46, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/whitney-cummings-2/

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA, Saturday, July 11 at 8pm, $49.50, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/arrival-the-music-of-abba-2/

Three Dog Night, Opening Act: Charlie Farren, Sunday, July 12 at 8pm, $95, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/three-dog-night/



Colin Jost: A Very Punchable Face, Thursday, July 16 at 8pm, $75, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/colin-jost-a-very-punchable-face/

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, Saturday, July 18 at 8pm, $90, VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade $75 additional, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/alan-cumming-ari-shapiro-och-oy/

Ghost 30th Anniversary Screening: Fathom Events, Sunday, July 19 at 4pm, $12.50, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/ghost-30th-anniversary/



Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Christine O'Leary, Saturday, July 25 at 8pm, $25, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/jeremiah-lloyd-harmon/

Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour, Thursday, July 30 at 8pm, $92, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/christopher-cross/

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Saturday, August 1 at 7pm, $40, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/glenn-miller-orchestra/

The Musical Box Presents A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2, Sunday, August 2 at 8pm, $60, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-musical-box/

Shaun Cassidy, Friday August 7 at 8pm, $75, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/shaun-cassidy/

Robby Krieger of The Doors and Leslie West of Mountain, Saturday, August 8 at 8pm, $77.50, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/robby-krieger-leslie-west/



Meat Loaf presents BAT featuring The Neverland Express and Caleb Johnson, Sunday, August 9 at 8pm, $42.50 VIP Meet & Greet $75 additional, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/meat-loaf-presents-bat/



Don McLean, Thursday, August 13 at 8pm, $69, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/don-mclean/

The Capitol Steps, Saturday, Saturday, August 15 at 8pm, $55, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/the-capitol-steps/

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Opening act: Emily Barker, Sunday, August 16 at 7:30pm and Monday, August 17 at 7:3pm, $70, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/mary-chapin-carpenter/

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Thursday, August 20 at 8pm, $65 - $80, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/eddie-montgomery/



Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star, Friday, August 21 at 8pm and Saturday, August 22 at 8pm, $90 - $150, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/todd-rundgren/

Toxic Monkey featuring Steve Lukather (TOTO), Bill Evans (Miles Davis, Mahavishnu Orchestra), Will Lee (Fab Faux, Late Show with David Letterman), Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, John Mayer), and Steve Weingart (Dave Weckl, Chaka Khan), Sunday, August 23 at 8pm, $45 - $55, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/toxic-monkey/



Randy Rainbow, Friday, August 28 at 8pm and Saturday, August 29 at 8pm, $72.50 - $125, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/randy-rainbow/2020-06-04/



Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Friday, September 4 at 8pm, $75 - $95, Meet & Greet Upgrade $75 additional, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795,

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/gone-west-featuring-colbie-caillat/

2020 End of Summer Gala with Chaka Khan, Part of Ridgefield Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend, Saturday, September 12, Gala at 5:30pm / Performance at 8pm, $135 - $195, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT (203) 438-5795, https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/chaka-khan-2020-summer-gala/

For tickets call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





