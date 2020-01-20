The Platform Hosts a Winter Writers Retreat at the Dragons Egg

The Platform Group is hosting a writers retreat for playwrights and screenwriters in CT.

Set in a secluded and egg shaped studio in the woods of Ledyard CT participants will be invited to expand their creativity, soak in the nature, and find the freedom to write their play or screenplay.

The retreat, run by Platform Group Artistic Director Shara Ashley Zeiger, and her husband Jonathan Wetjen, will take place from Thursday February 20th 2020 till Sunday February 23rd at The Dragons Egg Studio 401 Shewville Road, Ledyard, CT 06339. Register on their website: www.ThePlatformGroup.org/events

Participants will engage in writing sessions, creativity workshops, and nightly readings all aimed at giving writers of any level the space to get out of their heads and their work onto the page. Meals, lodging and transportation from the train station is provided.

The Platform Group was founded in 2010 and aims to foster engaging, inspiring work that provides a place to stand on. They've produced work Off and Off-Off Broadway, many films that have traveled the festival circuit, staged reading series, and many workshops. Shara is excited about partnering with The Dragons Egg on this new venture.





