The Palace Theatre Announces Health And Safety Guidelines For Upcoming Performances

The Palace Theatre has announced that, effective immediately, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test will be required for all patrons, staff, volunteers, performers and backstage crew entering the building. Masks are also required at all times while inside The Palace, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Under this policy, proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination. Patrons may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. Fully vaccinated means the day of the performance is at least 14 days after the patron's second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccine (such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) or at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single-dose COVID-19 vaccine (such as the J&J vaccine).

A negative COVID test administered by a health care provider must be either a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

"As excited as we are to welcome everyone back to live performances at The Palace, it is vital that we also think of the health and wellbeing of our patrons, staff and artists," said Michael Moran, President & CEO of The Palace. "We encourage everyone who is able to please get vaccinated and look forward to again presenting premier entertainment close to home with an exciting season of music, comedy and theatre."

In addition to proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport, must be shown for all patrons 18 years and older. Those younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID along with proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Patrons under 12 are not required to show proof of a negative COVID test, but must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult that meets the requirement for vaccination or a negative test.



Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and comply with CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings. If a patron does not have an acceptable mask, a mask will be provided.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. They can be reached at (203) 325-4466 or by visiting www.palacestamford.org. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter.