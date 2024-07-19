The MAC's Eastbound Theatre Presents ROMEO & JULIET For Two Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eastbound Theatre will present Shakespeare's “Romeo & Juliet” on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11 in Milford's Eisenhower Park, 780 North Street, Milford. The performances will take place at 4 pm.

Directed by James Rightmyer Jr of Milford, the iconic tale of young love and loss is enhanced by sword play, music and the enchantment of first love. The classic tale of star-crossed lovers follows Eastbound Theater's inaugural Shakespeare in the Park production of “A Midsummer Night's Dream” last year. The show stars Tristan Lariccia of Clinton and Katelyn Ferrari of Stratford in the lead roles of Romeo and Juliet.

The cast also includes Jon Ciccarelli, David S. Donnelly, Noelle Fair, Bridget Fidler, Benjamin Jesulaitis, Molly McCullough, Eleanor Melgar, Ashley Rockwood and Sophia Traussi.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic for the outdoor performances. Rain dates for the show will be the following weekend, August 17 and 18.

While the performances are free, donations are gratefully accepted and much appreciated.

For more information, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647or visit https://milfordarts.org/event/romeo-and-juliet/2024-08-10/.

