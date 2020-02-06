The Little Theatre of Manchester Will Present OTHER DESERT CITIES

Head to Palm Springs, where a home at the holidays turns into a family battleground. After a six-year absence, Brooke returns to her parents' sunny California home for the Christmas holidays. But all is not sunny for long-Brooke has explosive news she's been waiting to share. Look out, as "funny, fierce and immensely entertaining" jabs go flying, opening a long-buried bombshell of a secret. This searing comedy-drama's twists and turns are sure to leave you speechless.

Other Desert Cities will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm March 27th through April 11th at Cheney Hall in Manchester, Connecticut. Tickets are $19 to $25 and are available for purchase at www.cheneyhall.org or by calling the LTM box office at (860) 647-9824

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 with the purpose of producing community theater. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theater, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming is comprised of five main-stage theatre productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing, annual audience of approximately 12,000. LTM is generously supported by the Greater Hartford Arts Council with additional support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You