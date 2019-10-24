The Capitol Steps Returns to Ridgefield Playhouse

The Capitol Steps return to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Friday, November 8th at 8pm with a new show - The Lyin' Kings! The Capitol Steps plan to bring down the House ... and Senate ... with their unique blend of sharp political satire set to popular music. The irreverent D.C.-based troupe, with 38 albums to its credit, pokes fun at all sides of the issues, from left to right, with fresh, up-to-the-minute material inspired by the latest headlines, scandals and more. This event is part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. For tickets ($55) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

