The Bushnell to Present Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE This October

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE drops anchor at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT) from October 12 - 17, 2021, as part of a 12-week tour that will visit more than 20 cities this fall including Phoenix, Kansas City, New Orleans, Durham and Buffalo, to name a few. Tickets are $31.50 to $100.50 â€‹â€‹plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at bushnell.org or by phone at 860-987-5900. Groups of ten or more should email groups@bushnell.orgor call 860.987.5959 for special rates. The box office is closed to walk-ins.

For a complete list of tour stops, please visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.

Following a 537-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunch of the North American tour welcomes back Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal to the island in their originating roles. The tour welcomes Emily Qualmann as Tammy.

The company will also feature Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabi Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pedersen, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Chad Vaught.

"Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun," says Jimmy Buffett. "And, our talented performers are ready, willing and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat."

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

Set your mind on island time and visit EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.

The Bushnell Broadway Series is co-sponsored by Aetna and Travelers.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

To ensure the safety of our staff, performers, volunteers, and patrons, everyone entering the building will be required to remain fully masked at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. Additionally, The Bushnell is requiring proof of full vaccination or negative Covid test, a photo ID, and a ticket to the performance for entry into the building. For more details on accepted proof and testing requirements, as well as all of The Bushnell's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit Bushnell.org/covid19. Please note that these policies are subject to change and will be updated as necessary.