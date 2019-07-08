The Ballard Institute Presents A WOODLAND CINDERELLA

As part of its 2019 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present A Woodland Cinderella by Deborah Costine on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



Cinderella is a fairy who lives with her stepmother and stepsister in an enormous old tree in the forest. The King of all woodland fairies wants his son to marry a fairy princess, but none can be found. The Prince is looking for someone who is kind and good. The mean stepsister is sure that having the most stuff makes her the best. The King hosts a great ball and commands that every single fairy maiden in the land must attend. He is hoping that a fairy princess will come, and he knows the secret to identifying a true fairy princess. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 4+.



Since 1974, Deborah Costine has been one half of the well-known Gerwick Puppets, touring throughout New England at schools, libraries, museums and such events as First Night Boston. She writes the scripts with partner Lenny Gerwick, and makes all the puppets. She estimates that over the past thirty years she has made over two hundred puppets! The Gerwick Puppets have presented over 5,000 performances to over a million children. Beside her work with Gerwick, Debbie designs, constructs and performs her own solo shows called "Small Shows for Small Groups of Small Children." She has taught puppetry classes at Plymouth State University, Northeastern University, and Worcester State College. She created a set of eight puppets for the National Park Service to teach about Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railway. She has done professional voice work, and plays numerous characters on the Verizon website superthinkers.com. "My current direction centers around a combined love of nature, children and a concern for the environment," Costine says. "I wish to create opportunities through my puppet performances as well as hands-on activities for children and families that encourage a love and appreciation of the outdoors. I believe that human-kind benefits greatly from a strong connection with nature."



Upcoming Summertime Saturday Puppet Shows include:



July 27: Cinderella in the Wild West by Robert Rogers Puppet Company

This Cinderella is an All-American version of the famous fairytale. Cindy Lou lives on a ranch where she's learned the skills of roping cattle and riding horses. Instead of a Fairy Godmother, she relies on the help of a Native American spirit guide, and instead of dancing at the Prince's ball she competes in a rodeo on the back of a bucking bronco. This show is 45 minutes and is recommended for ages 3+.



Aug. 3: Sheldon Explains It All: Under the Sea! by Zach Broome

Sheldon the turtle is back, and this time he is exploring his roots as he shows you all of the cool, colorful plants and animals of the sea. Join him as he basks in the sun with crabs and starfish; follow close behind him as he navigates the treacherous waters inhabited by jelly fish and electric eels; and bring along your scuba gear as he takes you on a dive into the world of some of the weirdest, wildest creatures of the deep. This show, by UConn Dramatic Arts graduate student Zach Broome, is 45 minutes and recommended for ages 4+.



Aug. 10: Judy Saves the Day! by Sarah Nolen

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional Punch and Judy show by Puppet Showplace Theater Resident Artist (and UConn Puppet Arts alumna) Sarah Nolen is a hilarious, timely, handcrafted farce that the whole family will enjoy! This show is 45 minutes and recommended for ages 4+.



Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





