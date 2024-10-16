The Ballard Institute Presents A CORNUCOPIA CABARET! By Emily Schubert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its 2024 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome Emily Schubert to perform A Cornucopia Cabaret! on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

This cabaret-style puppet show for all ages features a little bit of everything from crankies, to hand puppets, to a show in a suitcase! Join us on this topsy-turvy journey through time and space to meet a rogue cabbage left on the farm, enter a secret laboratory with experiments gone wrong, meet some not-so-typical animal friends and be transported to a mystical realm where a wise woman of old learns from nature and calls us to play our part! Learn more and purchase tickets: bimp.ticketleap.com/cornucopia

Emily Schubert is a puppeteer, crankie maker, storyteller and mixed media artist, currently based in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. She has participated in puppet theater festivals and workshops in Europe, Indonesia, and the United States including performing with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, at the National Puppetry Festival, National Puppet Slam, and New Orleans Giant Puppet Festival. Everyone could use more puppet encounters and chances to stop and smell the flowers!

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

Comments