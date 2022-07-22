The 5th Dimension Takes the Stage At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 5

"Let The Sun Shine In" - The 5th Dimension led by original member Florence LaRue return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8pm, as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

With more than 20 million records sold worldwide, 22 Top 40 Hits, five #1 hits and six Grammy Awards, the legendary 5th Dimension continues to play to sold out audiences! The band was recently introduced to a new generation with Questlove's Academy Award-winning documentary, Summer of Soul.

Their classic hits include: "Up, Up, and Away," "One Less Bell to Answer," "Last Night I Didn't Get to Sleep At All," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Stoned Soul Picnic," and the iconic "Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In." Before the show, visit Tablao Wine Bar (426 Main Street, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket! The 5th Dimension is a featured artist of media sponsor Fox Oldies 98.9fm.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($55 -$65) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.