THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company This Week

Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny satire The Thanksgiving Play will have its Rhode Island premiere onstage at The Contemporary Theater Company. The show runs from October 21 through November 12.

The Thanksgiving Play follows four teaching artists trying to put on a play that celebrates both Thanksgiving and Native American heritage month. With good intentions and all the wrong instincts, things go wildly off the rails as they put together the pageant.

"I love the way this play tackles tough issues like Native representation in media, diversity in casting, white privilege and more, but with an unbelievable sense of humor," says the show's director, Tammy Brown.

The Thanksgiving Play was part of the 2017 Kilroy's List of recommended and underproduced new plays by female and trans authors of color. The List celebrates new plays that provide new perspectives.

"It's one of the funniest plays I've read in a long time!" says Brown, who also serves as the Artistic Director for The Contemporary Theater Company.

The Thanksgiving Play kicks off the holiday season at the theater. A Christmas Story, based on the beloved movie, will take the stage in November and December for a perfect night out for the whole family. The season will close out with the company's 9th Annual Christmas Cocktail Cabaret on December 22, which features festive music and entertainment at The Towers.

The Christmas shows often sell out, so getting advance tickets is a must.



For more information about these shows and to tickets, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.