THE SARAFINAS to Bring New Holiday Show 'TIS THE SEASON to Legacy Theatre
Former Radio City Rockettes and Broadway veterans Purdie Baumann and Leah Hofmann have co-created the new production, which will make its world premiere this December.
Legacy Theatre will debut a brand-new holiday production this December with the world premiere of 'Tis the Season starring The Sarafinas.
Combining precision dance, singing and storytelling, the production centers on a grandmother and granddaughter decorating their holiday tree together. As each ornament is hung, memories and traditions come to life, sending the pair on a musical journey through the holiday season with The Sarafinas.
The new show was co-created by former Radio City Rockettes and Broadway veterans Purdie Baumann and Leah Hofmann. The Sarafinas, a New York City-based precision dance group, have previously performed at Hudson Yards and The Plaza Hotel and appeared in Julianne Hough's holiday show at Paradise Club in Times Square.
“We look forward to everyone joining us at Legacy Theatre this December for the World Premiere of 'Tis The Season, starring The Sarafinas!” Baumann said. “In this brand-new holiday production, audiences are invited into the heartwarming journey of a grandmother and granddaughter preparing for the holidays. Along the way, cherished memories, festive traditions, and a little holiday magic come to life through beautiful dancing and iconic tunes.”
Legacy Theatre Artistic Director Eric Santagata added, “We are so very excited to debut 'Tis the Season, Starring the Sarafinas here at Legacy Theatre. This one-of-a-kind experience is sure to jumpstart your holiday with exquisite dancing, glorious singing and surprises the whole family will enjoy.”
'Tis the Season starring The Sarafinas will play Legacy Theatre in Branford, Connecticut, this December. Tickets are on sale at LegacyTheatreCT.org and by calling 203-315-1901.
Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford's Stony Creek Village. The nonprofit professional theater and training center is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with a performance history spanning more than a century.
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