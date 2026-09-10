ANNIE Cast Announced for Goodspeed's 50th Anniversary Production

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Goodspeed Musicals will present the 50th Anniversary production of Annie as its final show of the 2026 season. The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976 and now makes its triumphant return to The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., from Oct. 30 to Dec. 27.

Leapin' Lizards! The musical that stole America's heart comes home to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the stage where it all began! With pluck and positivity, Annie escapes Miss Hannigan's orphanage in search of her parents and finds a new family with her lovable mutt Sandy and billionaire Oliver Warbucks. This dazzling new production bursts with joy and timeless songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” You can bet your bottom dollar—it's the can't-miss event of the season!

Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, who also directed the original Broadway production. It is based on “Little Orphan Annie” by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Annie will be played by Laiken Jules. The viral TikTok sensation was recently introduced at Goodspeed's Annie-versary event in August. Miss Hannigan will be played by Tony and Drama Desk nominee Emily Skinner (The Terris: The Great American Mousical; Broadway: Side Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Billy Elliot, Suffs). Oliver Warbucks will be played by Christopher Swan (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors). Grace Farrell will be played by Julia Nicole Hunter. Rooster will be played by Rhett Guter (The Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie). Lily will be played by Kelly Berman (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Gypsy, The Music Man, Oklahoma!).

The orphans will be played by Anjali Roa (Molly), Sadie Jean Williams (Pepper), Skyla Joy Ward (Duffy), Adalyn Bickley (July), Issa Gonzalez (Tessie), and Ava J. Fernandez (Kate).

The ensemble will feature Alicia Babin, Kailee Regan Brandt (The Goodspeed: Crazy For You), Andy Golden, Devin Holloway, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Stefanie Londino (Off-Broadway: What Do Critics Know?), Ryan Mulvaney (The Goodspeed: A Chorus Line), Joel Newsome (The Goodspeed: Strike Up The Band, George M!; Broadway: 42nd Street, The Producers), Charles Osborne (Off-Broadway: Masquerade, Spamilton, Midsummer Night's Dream), and Mark Woodard.

Swings for this production are Laura Elizabeth Flanagan and Abigail Grace.

Sandy (the dog) will be played by Scotty.

Annie will be directed by Drama Desk-nominated Jenn Thompson (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, Anne of Green Gables, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie). She directed the recent three-year North American tour of Annie, including its acclaimed engagement at Madison Square Garden. A former actor, Thompson was a member of the original Broadway company of Annie, playing Pepper. Patricia Wilcox will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie; Broadway: Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin). Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 25 productions including A Chorus Line, Ragtime, Gypsy, Maggie, The 12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Broadway/National Tours: Wicked, Kinky Boots, Spamalot, Les Misérables).

Scenic design will be by Wilson Chin (The Goodspeed: Summer Stock, Anne of Green Gables, Oklahoma!, Anything Goes; Broadway: Cost of Living, Pass Over, Next Fall). Costume design will be by Alejo Vietti (The Goodspeed: Oliver, Fiddler on the Roof, Holiday Inn, Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun, Camelot, and 1776, among others; Broadway: A Few Good Men, Titanique, Holiday Inn). Lighting design will be by Philip S. Rosenberg (The Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie; The Terris: Ask for the Moon; Broadway: Boop!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed's Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design will be by Ashley Rae Callahan.

Animal direction will be by William Berloni (The Goodspeed: Because of Winn Dixie, Gypsy, Anything Goes, Annie (20th Anniversary), Little Rascals, Annie; The Terris: Darling Grenadine, Annie 2; Broadway: Annie to The Fear of 13, and 29 shows in between).

Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager (Broadway: Hello Dolly; Noises Off; One Man, Two Guvnors; The Anarchist; Hair; In the Heights; 9 to 5; Wicked; A Chorus Line; Lestat; All Shook Up; Movin' Out). Casting for this production is by Hardt Casting.

Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Marquee Partners for this production are Mable and Richard Seymour, Russell Tait and Lee Anderson, and RADM. Louise C. Wilmot USN (Ret.) and James E. Wilmot.

Annie will run Oct. 30 – Dec. 27, 2026. [Official Press Opening: Nov. 11, 2026.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2 p.m.), Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Special Thanksgiving and Christmas week schedules can be found at goodspeed.org.

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