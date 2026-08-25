Video: Goodspeed Musicals Shares First Sing-Through of THE SNOW GOOSE
The behind-the-scenes clip captures the cast and orchestra hearing the score together for the first time.
Goodspeed Musicals has posted a rare behind-the-scenes video showing the first sing-through with the orchestra for its upcoming world premiere production of THE SNOW GOOSE. The footage captures a milestone moment in rehearsals, as the cast performs alongside musicians ahead of the show's opening this week at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.
THE SNOW GOOSE is written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, who also provided orchestrations for the production. The musical marks a new addition to Goodspeed's world premiere programming, joining the theatre's slate of new works developed for the East Haddam stage.
The production is directed by Marshall Pailet, with music direction by Adam Souza. The sing-through video offers audiences a glimpse of the full band, including keyboard, reeds, guitar, strings, and percussion, joining the cast for the first time as the show prepares to begin performances Friday, August 28.
The cast includes Ally Bonino, Alan Chandler, David Aron Damane, Matthew Davies, Eric Graise, Sam Hoffman, Leah Hofmann, Kiersten Kelly, Eleni Kontzamanys, Amy Hillner Larsen, Ashlyn Maddox, Sophia Anna O'Brien, Gabriel Marcus Omlor, Sam Sherwood, Ayanna Nicole Thomas, Patrick Tombs, John Viggiano, and Charlie Webb. Goodspeed previously shared a video introducing Eric Graise as Philip ahead of the premiere.
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