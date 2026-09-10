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CLIFFORD, THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL to Open at Westport Country Playhouse

The TheaterWorksUSA production features music and lyrics by Sam Tsui and Casey Breves, with direction and choreography by Laura Brandel.

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CLIFFORD, THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL to Open at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present “Clifford, the Big Red Dog: The Musical,” a TheaterWorksUSA production, on Saturday, September 19, at 1 and 4 p.m. Clifford, the Big Red Dog bounds onto the stage in a brand-new musical comedy adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination, and the magic of unconditional love.

Emily Elizabeth absolutely adores her new puppy – the tiny red runt of the litter. But when her giant love makes Clifford grow into a giant, the family must trade their cramped city apartment for a home on Birdwell Island – where folks aren't so sure about a house-sized, playful pup. Worried his colossal clumsiness is keeping Emily Elizabeth from making friends, Clifford wishes he never grew so big – and it works! He enjoys a fur-tastic small-dog-sized day…until his adventurous BFF and her new island friends get stuck in a place from which only a big red dog can save them.

TheaterWorksUSA, producing company, has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers for over 50 years with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.

Music and lyrics are by Sam Tsui and Casey Breves; book by Matt Hoverman; director/choreographer Laura Brandel; scenic design by Charlie Corcoran; costume design by Jen Caprio; puppet design by Lake Simons; lighting design by Audrey Wubbena; puppet director Ashley Winkfield; associate director/ choreographer Andrew Coopman; and props design by Clara Cable.

Tickets are $35. Running time is approximately 60 minutes. Recommended for grades Pre-K through 2.

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