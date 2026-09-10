CLIFFORD, THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL to Open at Westport Country Playhouse
The TheaterWorksUSA production features music and lyrics by Sam Tsui and Casey Breves, with direction and choreography by Laura Brandel.
Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present “Clifford, the Big Red Dog: The Musical,” a TheaterWorksUSA production, on Saturday, September 19, at 1 and 4 p.m. Clifford, the Big Red Dog bounds onto the stage in a brand-new musical comedy adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination, and the magic of unconditional love.
Emily Elizabeth absolutely adores her new puppy – the tiny red runt of the litter. But when her giant love makes Clifford grow into a giant, the family must trade their cramped city apartment for a home on Birdwell Island – where folks aren't so sure about a house-sized, playful pup. Worried his colossal clumsiness is keeping Emily Elizabeth from making friends, Clifford wishes he never grew so big – and it works! He enjoys a fur-tastic small-dog-sized day…until his adventurous BFF and her new island friends get stuck in a place from which only a big red dog can save them.
TheaterWorksUSA, producing company, has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers for over 50 years with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.
Music and lyrics are by Sam Tsui and Casey Breves; book by Matt Hoverman; director/choreographer Laura Brandel; scenic design by Charlie Corcoran; costume design by Jen Caprio; puppet design by Lake Simons; lighting design by Audrey Wubbena; puppet director Ashley Winkfield; associate director/ choreographer Andrew Coopman; and props design by Clara Cable.
Tickets are $35. Running time is approximately 60 minutes. Recommended for grades Pre-K through 2.
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