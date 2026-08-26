THE ODD COUPLE Cast Unveiled At Legacy Theatre

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The Legacy Theatre has announced the full cast and crew for The Odd Couple, the final mainstage production for its 2026 season.

This classic Neil Simon comedy opens on a friendly card game in the untidy apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late arriving is Felix Ungar, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and highly emotional, Felix is clearly struggling with his new circumstances. But as the action unfolds, Oscar soon finds his own patience pushed to the limit when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together. Their wildly different personalities and habits collide with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

The cast is led by Erik Bloomquist* (Felix) and Ben Pitts (Oscar). A strong supporting cast includes Penny Amara (Cecily Pigeon), Desi Amato (Gwendolyn Pigeon), Stephen DePasque (Speed), Max Evans (Roy), Meil Fuentes (Murray) and Dominic Paolillo (Vinnie).

The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (Set and Lighting Design), Colleen Callahan (Props), Jimmy Johansmeyer (Costumes), and Mike Skinner (Sound Design).

Legacy Theatre's Artistic Director, Eric Santagata, will serve as the show's Director.

The Odd Couple runs from September 10th through October 4th. Remaining tickets are available at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the Box Office, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm, 203-315-1901, or visiting the theatre on Mondays from 11am – 4pm.

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. Legacy is a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre and training center along the Connecticut shoreline. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

* Member Actors Equity Association

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