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Video: Richard Thomas Talks MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Ahead of Shubert Theatre Stop

The actor reflects on portraying the American literary icon on stage.

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Mark Twain Tonight! is set to make a stop at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven on April 24, 2027, and ahead of the performance, the Shubert Theatre CT has shared a new video featuring star Richard Thomas discussing the role that has defined much of his stage work: Mark Twain.

In the video, Thomas breaks down what it takes to embody the literary legend, offering a glimpse into his process of bringing Twain's voice and wit to life for contemporary audiences.

The performance marks a stop on the touring production's schedule, bringing the show to New Haven's Shubert Theatre. Tickets for the April 24, 2027 performance are available through Shubert.com.

In the video, Thomas speaks directly to what drew him to the character, giving audiences a preview of the tone and depth he brings to the role before the show arrives at the Shubert stage.

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