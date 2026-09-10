Legacy Theatre Reveals 2027 Mainstage Season

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Legacy Theatre has announced their 2027 Mainstage Season, featuring a range of productions that will appeal to theatre goers of all ages. Learn more about the season lineup below!

Legacy Theatre's Artistic Director, Eric Santagata, commented: 'We are incredibly excited about our 2027 season. From stories that make you swoon to stories that make you smile; these three shows have something for everyone.'

The Bridges of Madison County

Legacy opens its seventh season in April 2027 with The Bridges of Madison County. Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County, winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, 'What if...?'. This sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Summer of 2027 will feature Peter and the Starcatcher. Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels also features music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The third production of the season will bring a fast-paced, wildly funny show with a truly fresh and vibrant score. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is one unforgettable experience as an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing life un-affirming 'ding' of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

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