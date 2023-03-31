THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Comes To Warner Theater This May

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedians Ted Alexandro, Andy Pitz and Shaun Eli of The Ivy League of Comedy to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am. For tickets and more info, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, you've heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on stage!

Come early and stay late for a comedy cocktail hour! The bar will open at 6 pm and stay open throughout and after the performance for a meet & greet with the comedians!

Ted Alexandro has made multiple appearances on David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Ferguson and The View. He's had two half-hour specials on Comedy Central. Ted has had the pleasure of performing at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. Ted has performed internationally in France, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Jakarta, The U.K., Holland, Israel, South Africa and Qatar. Ted appears regularly at the iconic Comedy Cellar in NYC. Ted has appeared on "Louie," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Gaffigan Show," "Dr. Katz," and "Oz." Ted co-created the award-winning comedy web series "Teachers Lounge" with Hollis James. The series stars Ted as a music teacher and Hollis as a janitor in a NYC elementary school. Each episode stars a different comedian (Judy Gold, Jim Gaffigan, Dave Attell, Todd Barry) as a faculty member. Ted is one of the co-founders of the New York Comedians Coalition, which successfully organized over three hundred comedians for the first pay raise since the 1980's.

Andy Pitz started performing standup professionally in 1990. His clean and engaging style landed him spots on The Late Show with David Letterman as well as several other shows that are no longer on television. Andy's comedy can currently be heard daily on Sirius XM radio and on voice memos that he sends to his friends via texting apps.

Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America's smartest comics. Whether it's a story about dining with a vegetarian or successfully fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, master storyteller Shaun Eli shows you that there's hilarity in the ordinary if you approach life with a comedic warp. Job interviews? How about the Ten Commandments? For just about anything he's experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that's both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on five continents. In 2021 he was the recipient of a major profile in The New York Times.

The Ivy League of Comedy honors audiences with original, well-written comedy that doesn't resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience. From theatres to corporate events to fund-raising shows for charities, The Ivy League of Comedy brings you stand-up comedy's funniest and brightest.

