THE FANTASTICKS Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in July

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, will present the beloved musical comedy The Fantasticks, July 12-28. With its heartwarming story and unforgettable music, this romantic charmer by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt has been entertaining audiences for generations.

Set against a backdrop of whimsy and wonder, The Fantasticks follows the journey of two young lovers, Matt and Luisa, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of falling in love. With a sprinkle of comedy and a dash of romance, their story unfolds with the help of a mysterious narrator and a colorful cast of characters.

The Fantasticks is Off-Broadway’s longest-running musical ever, and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love about a boy, a girl and the two meddling mothers who build a wall between them. Its much-loved songs include Try to Remember, Soon It’s Gonna Rain, Much More and They Were You.

“We are thrilled to bring this iconic and enchanting musical to life on our stage,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “With its timeless themes of love, loss and the power of imagination, The Fantasticks continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.”

Tickets are $55 and are available at madisonlyricstage.org. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 4:00 pm at the historic Deacon John Grave House, located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.





