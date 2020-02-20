THE DOO WOP PROJECT is Coming to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Featuring stars of Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop, from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. DWP takes the audience on a journey from the songs of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to "DooWopified" versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. The Doo Wop Project comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown, and Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

Charl Brown originated the role of Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical, garnering a nomination for a 2013 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway. He is also featured on the Motown Grammy-Nominated Original Broadway Cast recording, and recently returned from 6 months in London's West End reprising his Smokey Robinson role. In 2014, Charl worked with legendary composer Steven Schwartz playing the role of Adam/Noah in Children of Eden at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Dominic Scaglione Jr. is perhaps best known for his starring role portraying Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He previously played this leading role in the Las Vegas and Chicago companies. He performed on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and was personally asked by Frankie Valli to sing at his New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Dominic Nolfi is currently performing on Broadway in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale - The Musical, directed by Robert DeNiro and Jerry Zaks. As an Original Cast member of A Bronx Tale, Motown: The Musical (Grammy nominated) and Jersey Boys (Grammy Award for Best Cast Album), he can be heard on all three soundtracks.

Santonio Paladino is the Music Supervisor for the Broadway Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, as well as Music Director for the upcoming Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Café. Sonny's recent credits include: Associate Conductor, The Last Ship (written by 16 time Grammy Award winner, Sting), and the Tony-winning revival of Pippin. Other Broadway credits include, Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy Elliot, Grease, Priscilla - Queen of the Desert, Guys and Dolls, and many more.

Standing five-foot-six with a tenor voice and falsetto range, Russell Fischer landed the role of Joe Pesci in the Broadway company of Jersey Boys on his 22nd birthday, marking his Broadway debut. He spent the next six years as an understudy for the role of Frankie Valli as well. Fischer starred in the second national tour of Big: The Musical as Billy Kopecki.

Dwayne Cooper (The Bass) has performed in the Broadway casts of Motown: The Musical, Hairspray, and several national tours, including Smokey Joe's Cafe and Showboat. As a songwriter/producer, he has charted on Billboard's Top Ten Dance chart and as a sketch comedy writer his YouTube videos have been viewed millions of times.

For tickets ($49.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





