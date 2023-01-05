Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of Manchester

This Broadway smash hit takes you inside the mind of Christopher, an exceptionally intelligent, neurodivergent 15-year-old boy.

Jan. 05, 2023  

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME a play by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon has been announced at Little Theatre of Manchester, March 31- April 16, 2023. Directed by Joe Keach-Longo

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a theatrical phenomenon simply not to be missed.

Christopher stands beside Mrs Shears' dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork. It is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in order to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. This detective work leads our young hero to uncover an earth-shattering discovery on a journey that will change his life forever.

March 31 - April 16
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $17 - $29
Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets visit or call 860-647-9824




