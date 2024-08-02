Summer Orlando Productions Announces Statewide Tour Of HOCUS POCUS LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer Orlando Productions has announced a 5-stop Connecticut tour of their live, slapstick musical twist on Disney's Halloween camp classic Hocus Pocus Live! With engagements planned in Torrington, East Haven, Colchester, Waterbury and New London over the months of September, October and November 2024, every corner of Connecticut will have a chance to experience the Sanderson Sisters running amok amok amok!

Hocus Pocus Live springs from the zany and creative mind of one of Connecticut's most prolific performing artists, Summer Orlando! A full-length theatrical musical parody, the production, which has run for seven sold-out years, is like no other filled with jaw-dropping costumes, special effects, a full set, live singing, magic and surprises. Five original cast members of the film have given their stamp of approval, including Kathy Najimy and Jordan Redmond. Bette Midler herself says Hocus Pocus Live's Winifred looks just like her!

Summer Orlando Productions' Hocus Pocus Live resurrects the 300-year-old Sanderson Sisters, allowing them to wreak havoc on modern day Salem. Can they break the curse that stole their youth or will three intrepid kids keep them from ruining everyone's Halloween? This parody version, suitable for children, features songs, jokes, and other surprises not found in the film!

Stunning lookalikes of the original cast, the Sanderson Sisters are portrayed by Summer Orlando, New England's #1 Winifred Sanderson impersonator as seen in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2; Barbra Joan Streetsand as Mary Sanderson; and Miranda Miranda as Sarah Sanderson. The rest of the cast includes Cameron Krauth (Max Dennison), Danielle Orlando (Dani Dennison), Shannon Robinson (Allison), Stephen Michelsson (Billy Butcherson), and Theresa Moscato (Miss Olin).

The five Connecticut venues and dates are as follows:

Warner Theatre, 68 Main Street, Torrington, CT

Friday, September 27 at 7pm & Saturday, September 28 at 7pm

Cabaret on Main, 597 Main Street Rear, East Haven, CT

Special immersive version!

Friday, October 4 at 7pm and Saturday, October 5 at 2pm & 7pm

Priam Vineyards, 11 Shailor Hill Rd. Colchester, CT

Saturday, October 26 at 8pm

S

Palace Theater, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT

Featuring the witches flying live on stage!

sponsored by Apex Community Care

Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm

Garde Arts Center, 325. State Street, New London, CT

Featuring the witches flying live on stage!

Friday, November 1 at 8pm and Saturday, November 2 at 11am

Production highlights, tickets and venue information can be found at HocusPocusLiveOfficial.com. Ticket pricing and service fees vary by venue.

