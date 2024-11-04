Student Blog: The Journey To Declaring My Major

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Declaring your major can be very daunting, especially when you aren’t sure what you want to study. As someone who’s had many different career aspirations throughout my lifetime, I eventually figured out what interests me. It was a long journey, but now I can successfully say I declared my major in something I am passionate about. Here’s my journey, specifically in college, that led to this moment.

In the years leading up to senior year, I had various career aspirations. Veterinarian, Spanish teacher, psychiatrist, you name it. I was never fully sure what I was good at, but I’ve always had the ambition. I felt the frequent need to have my future figured out, so I clung onto different careers hoping that I’d eventually find my niche. Eventually, I did find it, or so I thought.

As a senior in high school, I decided I wanted to pursue psychology after taking the AP class. I was very interested in the topics we learned and could see myself being a psychologist. However, during the middle of my first semester of freshman year, I realized I was interested in psychology, but not enough to pursue it as a career. I decided I wanted to pursue marketing instead, however, there was no direct admission into the school of business at that time. What I'd have to do was switch to the undecided program and get some business classes out of the way. Then, during the spring semester of my sophomore year, I would apply into the school of business and hopefully get admitted into the marketing major.

I attempted to follow this path by declaring my major as undecided and taking some required business classes in the spring semester of my freshman year. However, it didn’t take long for me to realize that I wasn’t as passionate about business as I thought, so I scrapped that plan. Luckily, I had a backup in mind, which was communication. Now, after some rumination, I have officially declared a communication major as a college sophomore. I’m not positive yet if I’m going to minor in an area of study, but if I do, I’m leaning toward writing. It’s a skill I’ve learned to love through blogging and other writing activities, bringing me so much joy.

If you’re reading this and you’re unsure about your plan of study, I want you to know it’s okay to change your mind and it’s also okay to not have everything figured out. It may seem stressful in the moment, but everything works out in the end.

