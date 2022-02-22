Stephen Drew Shares His Walk Along The Ancient Camino De Santiago in Palace Theater' 2ND ACT

Join author and 2ND ACT presenter Stephen Drew on March 23, at 7pm to hear his uplifting tale of resurrection and grace imparted along the Camino de Santiago, the ancient road from the French Pyrenees to the Atlantic coast of Spain.

Stephen Drew lives in the northwestern Connecticut town of Morris, a bucolic community that surrounds Bantam Lake. He moved there after a period of personal loss and tragedy, searching for peace and simplicity; a place to collect himself.

It was here he took up walking, and in the space of taking one particular step, was moved into a mystical experience that would forever change his life. Called to walk the Camino de Santiago, the Way of Saint James, Spain's thousand year old pilgrimage route, he came to a journey of physical, psychological, and spiritual implications. Among the many outcomes of this walk were the reawakening of his writing voice, and a longing to share the story.

Tickets for Drew's 2ND ACT presentation, sponsored by The Village at East Farms, A Benchmark Senior Living Community, are $20.