Westport Country Playhouse to Present A NIGHT FOR SWIFTIES AND MORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“The Playhouse Sings: A Night for Swifties and More” will take the stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. Songs from Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift’s catalog, along with chart-topping hits by today’s hottest artists, including Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Olivia Rodrigo, will be performed by powerhouse voices, backed by a live band. Drew Wutke is creator and producer of the event. Music director is Elijah Caldwell and director is Byron St. Cyr.

“Our last ‘Night for Swifties’ in February was truly one of the most memorable evenings in Playhouse history,” said Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. “We’ve never heard the place so joyful - and so loud! - with voices singing along to many of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs. You asked us for another night of sing-along fun, and we heard you!

“This time around, Drew Wutke’s singers and band will be playing more of Taylor’s best tunes, both old and new. And under the incredible music direction by Elijah Caldwell, we’ll hear even more songs you’re sure to know by many of today’s best artists,” added Shanahan. “We can’t wait for you to sing along to this incredible playlist right here at the Playhouse!”

Before the performance, guests are invited to the Lucille Lortel Barn starting at 5:30 p.m. for friendship bracelet-making and other activities, photo booth, and live music by the duo Cate and Mabel. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Limit two bracelets per person while supplies last. Must have tickets to performance for Barn entrance.

Performing songs from every era of Taylor Swift’s music career and hits from other artists will be Tyler Conroy, Madge Dietrich, Deanna Giulietti, Tayler Harris, Ángel Lozada, Christian McQueen, and Morgan Reilly.

Band members are Elijah Caldwell (music director/piano), Abe Fogle (drums), Tina Lama (bass), Anna Nordmore (violin), Aaron Stokes (cello), and Hajime Yoshida (guitar).

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/the-playhouse-sings-a-night-for-swifties-and-more/

Tickets are $75, $65, and $55. Running time is approximately two hours, no intermission. Adult supervision for ticket holders under the age of 13 is required.

2024 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

Comments