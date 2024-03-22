Spotlight: ASI WIND at Ridgefield Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Times called Asi Wind “one of the great magicians of our time.” The famous Magic Castle in Hollywood awarded him Magician of the Year. Recently, he concluded his sold-out off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, which ran for 448 performances and had six extensions. Wind’s show received extensive coverage in several prominent journals and newspapers worldwide, including a New York Times Critic’s pick.

Watch Wind’s appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which has become one of the most-watched performances in the show’s ten successful seasons with over 15 million views on YouTube. In his new show, Incredibly Human, Asi pushes the limits of magic even further with unbelievable mind-reading and astonishing magic.

Wind believes that true magic can only happen if you bring people together and make them feel like they are a part of the show. Wind’s goal is not to deceive people but to make them care and experience magic. Incredibly Human is a reminder that we all possess some magic within us. This show is recommended for ages 14+.