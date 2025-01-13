Single Tickets on Sale for SWEENEY TODD & More at Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Single tickets are on sale now for Legacy Theatre's 5th milestone season. The regional theatre enters its fifth year in the heart of Stony Creek in Branford, CT this season, and Legacy has programmed a schedule filled with offerings for all ages and interests. Featuring musicals and straight plays, dramas and comedies, classics and premieres, there truly is something for everyone!

Legacy Theatre opened its doors to the public on April 23, 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic. One of the few theatres still open at the time, Legacy kicked off its inaugural season with a production of Barefoot in the Park that featured a plexiglass wall separating the actors from the audience, socially-distanced seating, masks, and more. Since that pivotal year, Legacy has been home to hundreds of artists and hosted thousands of audience members. Performers from the likes of original Annie lead, Andrea McArdle, to the longest-running star of Phantom of the Opera, Howard McGillin, iconic television actor James Roday Rodriguez (Psych, A Million Little Things) to Glee's Telly Leung, and of course, Mary Poppins herself, Julie Andrews, who directed the sold-out hit musical The Great American Mousical at the theatre last summer, have graced the boards at Legacy these past four seasons. Each performance has continued the momentum from that historic opening, setting the stage for a truly remarkable legacy for the theatre as the company enters its fifth season.

"As we celebrate our fifth season in 2025, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of our community" said Legacy Theatre Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "This milestone is not just a reflection of the seasons we've shared but also a testament to the relationships and partnerships that have allowed us to grow. Together, we look forward to the next five years of bringing inspiring programming to our beloved community."

The 2025 Mainstage Series will open with A Spoonful of Sherman (May 1-18), the smash hit show for the whole family with music from Oscar-winning Disney songwriters The Sherman Brothers, Tin Pan Alley songwriter Al Sherman, and present-day composer Robert J. Sherman. The musical features songs from Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and more! Next up is the world premiere of Long Days by Gabe McKinley (June 12-29), which pulls back the curtain on a group of actors putting on a production of O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night at a regional theatre. What ensues is a tragic and sometimes darkly humorous overlapping of themes with a deliciously compelling plot about what happens "behind the scenes." The third Mainstage installment is Sondheim's hit musical, SWEENEY TODD The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. (August 7-24). A worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards for its Broadway premiere, this tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. Closing out the Mainstage Series is the ultimate backstage and onstage comedy, Noises Off (September 18-October 5). Called "the funniest farce ever written," doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Patrons interested in seeing all four productions can subscribe and save with the Preview or Mainstage Subscription packages, available now.

Legacy's 2025 Season will also include the Sunday Broadway Concert Series featuring Grammy and Emmy award-winning music director John McDaniel, generously supported by Jana and Tom Shea and sponsored in part by WMNR Fine Arts Radio. The 2025 lineup boasts Tony, Grammy, Olivier, MAC, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winners, including J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots) on February 16, Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) on March 2, Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can) on March 30, Euan Morton (Taboo, Hamilton) on April 13, Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, Tarzan) on July 13, Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line, Wicked) on September 7, and Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!) on October 26. Patrons interested in taking advantage of all the incredible talent coming to Legacy this season can subscribe and save with the 7-Show or Pick-4 Broadway Subscription packages, available now.

Joining the two series at Legacy will be a line-up of special events, beginning with the previously announced Stage Door Medium Live!, which returns to the Legacy February 21-22 after selling out in 2024. Additional special events include: Magic of Lyn (February 28), an illusionist show featuring the most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America in dazzling displays of spectacular magic; Let's Get Together (March 22), the Wheel Life Theatre Troupe's original devised theatre piece inspired by Judy Huemann and those who developed the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act); Where is Everybody? (April 4), a one-man comedic show starring local playwright and performer Kevin Daly in a humorous look at life full of the zany situations that we find ourselves in; The Creeker (September 5), a new musical commissioned by the friends of the Willoughby Wallace library that provides an entertaining look at the life of famed Creeker, Willoughby Wallace; and The Feud - Sinatra & Roselli: 2 Guys from Hoboken: The Music & Story (October 16-18), a musical tribute spotlighting two great singers and celebrating the 40-year feud between these extraordinarily gifted, iconic entertainers. Legacy Theatre's Family Series and holiday offerings are still to be announced. This season, Legacy Theatre will also be expanding to offer classes in partnership with three organizations, including Madison Beach and Rec, Branford Parks and Rec, and Shoreline Adult Education. There are new classes for everyone, including Annie Jr. produced at Legacy Theatre! Visit the Education tab at LegacyTheatreCT.org to register for these exciting new offerings.

