Shereen Ahmed to Host 'Acting the Song' Masterclass for High Schoolers at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse's Masterclass Series will present “Acting the Song,” geared toward high schoolers, on Sunday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Playhouse's Smilow Lounge, mezzanine level.

“Acting the Song” is a hands-on masterclass focused on bringing songs to life through acting. Led by Broadway actor and teaching artist Shereen Ahmed, this session will guide students in connecting emotionally to their material, making clear storytelling choices, and deepening their performance presence.

Designed for high school-aged performers, this interactive class includes a group warm-up, a focused mini-lesson on “acting the song,” small group collaboration, and the opportunity for select students to receive direct coaching with a live accompanist. The session concludes with a Q&A, offering valuable insight into the craft and process. Every participant will be asked to prepare a song of their choice in advance and bring a copy of the sheet music to class.

Shereen Ahmed is a Broadway and international performing artist whose work spans the world's most iconic stages. She made her Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center Theater production of “My Fair Lady” and headlined the national tour as Eliza Doolittle, which earned her a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nomination. Her Off-Broadway credits include Franca in “The Light in the Piazza” at City Center Encores! and Adele in Classic Stage Company's “A Man of No Importance.” She originated the role of Ellen in the world premiere of “The Age of Innocence” at The Old Globe. Ahmed has headlined the Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony in Cairo, performed for President Biden at the White House on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and starred as Joan Fletcher in “Strike Up the Band” and Iolanthe in Gilbert and Sullivan's “Iolanthe” at Carnegie Hall. On screen, she has appeared on “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC's “New Amsterdam,” and PBS's “Eyes of the World” with the Boston Pops. Named one of 40 Under 40 accomplished Arab Americans in the US and profiled in Vogue Arabia, Ahmed was also a guest speaker at the United Nations, and is a global ambassador for Education for Employment. She holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Towson University. Ahmed will appear in Westport Country Playhouse's production of “Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” in July. @shereen_ahmed

The fee for the masterclass is $100, and is limited to 15 participants in high school. Scholarships are available. For full details and registration form, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/masterclassseries/

For questions about the program, contact Maggie Meath, education coordinator, at: mmeath@westportplayhouse.org

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