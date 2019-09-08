Shakespeare Book Club Returns to West Hartford Library

The Capital Classics Theatre Company is bringing the "Shakespeare Book Club" back to the Noah Webster Public Library in West Hartford for the sixth "semester" of its popular group discussion series with eight months of conversations about and readings from some of Shakespeare's greatest works.

The theme for this year's Shakespeare Book Club series is "Ponder & Perform."

Each session will begin with a group discussion, followed by readings by Book Club participants from that month's Shakespeare's play.

Whether it's your first Shakespeare play or you've been a fan of the Bard your whole life, all are welcome to join the Shakespeare Book Club conversations. Discussions are moderated by Geoffrey Sheehan, Capital Classics artistic associate and theatre professor at Housatonic Community College.

DATES & TOPICS FOR DISCUSSIONS:

2019-20 Shakespeare Book Club Plays

Monday November 4, 2019 "Antony and Cleopatra"

Monday, December 2, 2019 "All's Well That Ends Well"

Monday, January 6, 2020 "Timon of Athens"

Monday, February 3, 2020 "The Winter's Tale"

Monday, March 2, 2020 "Henry VIII"

Monday, April 6, 2020 "Coriolanus"

Monday, May 4, 2020 "The Two Noble Kinsmen"

Monday, June 1, 2020 TBD Play Selected for the 2020 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

The Shakespeare Book Club discussions are free of charge and open to fans of all ages and levels of experience.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You