Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents December Films

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.

November 17, 2022

The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!