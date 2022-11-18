Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents December Films
Learn more about the lineup here!
The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in December. This month's highlights include sing-along screenings of Disney's Frozen and Frozen II on Dec. 30, and a Q&A with the filmmaker of Santaman, after the Dec. 18, screening of the new holiday film.
- It's a Wonderful Life (1946, PG, 2h 32m) An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. This screening kicks of the Sturges Ridge of Fairfield Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, proudly supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red carpet prior to the screening. Introductory remarks and reflections from SHU Community Theatre's resident film guru and critic, Susan Granger, will be made. Adding to the festivities, SHU's own Youthful Hearts Choir will offer a short performance in advance of the screening.
- Frozen (2013, PG, 1h 48m) When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice and curses her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer and a snowman to change the weather condition. Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. The sensory-friendly screening will show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and a special sing-along showing on Friday, Dec. 30. at 4 p.m.
- Elf (2003, PG, 1h 37m) Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart and Zooey Deschanel. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.
- Santaman (2022, PG, 1h 27m) Fed up with the growing number of "naughty-listers," Santa becomes a superhero dubbed Santaman. Santa and his new friends must find a way to stop the ultimate "naughty-lister" before Christmas disappears forever. Starring D.C. Douglas, John Viener and Beau Marie. The film will show on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A from the filmmaker.
- The Polar Express (2004, G, 1h 40m) On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Starring Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Peter Scolari and Nona Gaye. Friday, Dec. 23, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.
- Meet Me in St. Louis (1944, PG, 1h 53m) Young love and childish fears highlight a year in the life of a turn-of-the-century family. Starring Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brian, Mary Astor and Lucille Bremer. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.
- Frozen II (2019, PG, 1h 43m) Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. The sing-along screening will show on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
