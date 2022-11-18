Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents December Films

The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in December. This month's highlights include sing-along screenings of Disney's Frozen and Frozen II on Dec. 30, and a Q&A with the filmmaker of Santaman, after the Dec. 18, screening of the new holiday film.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946, PG, 2h 32m) An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. This screening kicks of the Sturges Ridge of Fairfield Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, proudly supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red carpet prior to the screening. Introductory remarks and reflections from SHU Community Theatre's resident film guru and critic, Susan Granger, will be made. Adding to the festivities, SHU's own Youthful Hearts Choir will offer a short performance in advance of the screening.