Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Hosts Connecticut's Got Talent

The live and online streaming audience gets to help pick the final winner, who receives $1,000 and the opportunity to headline a show at the SHU Community Theatre.

Nov. 12, 2021  

Connecticut's Got Talent is a statewide talent contest with three audition rounds to select 15 finalists for the finale. Competitors will include singers, bands, dancers, magicians, comedians and more. The live and online streaming audience gets to help pick the final winner, who receives $1,000 and the opportunity to headline a show at the SHU Community Theatre.

Want to be in one of the audition shows? Email AuditionsGotTalent@gmail.com

Some events may require COVID-19 protocol. Please check https://shucommunitytheatre.org/ for the most up-to-date announcements.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Round 1: Nov. 13

Round 2: Nov. 20

Round 3: Dec. 10

Finale: Dec. 18

All shows at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: General admission. $10, preliminary rounds; $25, finale. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.

