Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Announces January Film Schedule
The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in January. Films run at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield. Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.
Check out the full lineup below!
- Saturday, Jan. 1, & Sunday, Jan. 2: A marathon of 16 episodes of the original TV show The Twilight Zone shown over two days. Check https://shucommunitytheatre.org/ for episodes and order.
- Wednesday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.: Like Water for Chocolate. When traditions won't allow her to marry for love, a young woman revels in her talent for cooking. (1992, R, 1h 45min)
- Friday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.: My Big Fat Greek Wedding. An epic Culture Clash ensues when a young Greek woman falls for a non-Greek in writer/star Nia Vardalos' charmer. (2002, PG, 1h 35min)
- Saturday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9 at 12 & 3 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. A local scientist dreams up a machine that can make food fall from the sky in an animated favorite featuring the voices of Anna Faris, Bill Hader and Bruce Campbell. (2009, PG, 1h 30min)
- Saturday, Jan. 8, 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Julie & Julia. A determined food blogger attempts a true culinary challenge-cooking every recipe in Julia Child's voluminous cookbook classic. Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this peek at the frothy food maven's earlier years. (2009, PG-13, 2h 3min)
- Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Lee Daniels' The Butler. A man serving eight presidents witnesses the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam and many other major events from a singular vantage point. Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey and John Cusack star. (2013, PG-13, 2h 12min)
- Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 12 & 3 p.m. 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson stars in Bill Condon's take on the timeless story of a prince cursed to be a monster unless he can make a beautiful woman fall in love with him. (2017, PG, 2h 9min)
- Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Selma. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. crusades to secure voting rights in director Ana DuVernay's epic starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey. (2014, PG-3, 2h 8min)
- Wednesday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m.: Grease. Good girl Sandy fell hard for greaser Danny over the summer. Will he even look her way when they find they're in the same high school? Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in this enduring mega hit. (1978, PG, 1h 50min)
- Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Mean Girls. Caty Heron is a hit with the A-listers at her new school-until she falls for the alpha girl's ex. Lindsay Lohan stars. (2004, PG-13, 1h 37min)
- Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 & 3 p.m.: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp plays the world's most unusual candy maker in this Tim Burton film of a boy's tour of a chocolate factory. (2005, PG, 1h 55min)
- Saturday, Jan. 22, 4 & 7:30 p.m. Ferris Bueller's Day Off. A high school wise guy played by Matthew Broderick is determined to ditch school in director John Hughes' classic. Also starring Alan Ruck and Mia Sara. (1986), PG-13, 1h 43min)
- Wednesday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.: The Pursuit of Happyness. Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son as he's about to begin a life-changing professional career. (2006, PG-13, 1h 57min)
- Friday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Parasite. Greed and class threaten the tenuous relationship between the wealthy Park family and the struggling Kim clan in director Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winner. (2019, R, 2h 12min)
- Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 30, 12 & 3 p.m.: Aladdin. Guy Ritchie directs and Will Smith stars in this live action version of the timeless tale of a street urchin vying for a magic lamp to make his deepest wishes come true. (2019, PG, 2h 8min)