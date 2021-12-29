Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Announces January Film Schedule

Check out the full lineup here!

Dec. 29, 2021  
The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in January. Films run at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield. Ticket prices vary. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

  • Saturday, Jan. 1, & Sunday, Jan. 2: A marathon of 16 episodes of the original TV show The Twilight Zone shown over two days. Check https://shucommunitytheatre.org/ for episodes and order.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.: Like Water for Chocolate. When traditions won't allow her to marry for love, a young woman revels in her talent for cooking. (1992, R, 1h 45min)
  • Friday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.: My Big Fat Greek Wedding. An epic Culture Clash ensues when a young Greek woman falls for a non-Greek in writer/star Nia Vardalos' charmer. (2002, PG, 1h 35min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9 at 12 & 3 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. A local scientist dreams up a machine that can make food fall from the sky in an animated favorite featuring the voices of Anna Faris, Bill Hader and Bruce Campbell. (2009, PG, 1h 30min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 8, 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Julie & Julia. A determined food blogger attempts a true culinary challenge-cooking every recipe in Julia Child's voluminous cookbook classic. Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this peek at the frothy food maven's earlier years. (2009, PG-13, 2h 3min)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Lee Daniels' The Butler. A man serving eight presidents witnesses the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam and many other major events from a singular vantage point. Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey and John Cusack star. (2013, PG-13, 2h 12min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16 at 12 & 3 p.m. 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson stars in Bill Condon's take on the timeless story of a prince cursed to be a monster unless he can make a beautiful woman fall in love with him. (2017, PG, 2h 9min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Selma. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. crusades to secure voting rights in director Ana DuVernay's epic starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey. (2014, PG-3, 2h 8min)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m.: Grease. Good girl Sandy fell hard for greaser Danny over the summer. Will he even look her way when they find they're in the same high school? Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in this enduring mega hit. (1978, PG, 1h 50min)
  • Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Mean Girls. Caty Heron is a hit with the A-listers at her new school-until she falls for the alpha girl's ex. Lindsay Lohan stars. (2004, PG-13, 1h 37min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 & 3 p.m.: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp plays the world's most unusual candy maker in this Tim Burton film of a boy's tour of a chocolate factory. (2005, PG, 1h 55min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 22, 4 & 7:30 p.m. Ferris Bueller's Day Off. A high school wise guy played by Matthew Broderick is determined to ditch school in director John Hughes' classic. Also starring Alan Ruck and Mia Sara. (1986), PG-13, 1h 43min)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.: The Pursuit of Happyness. Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son as he's about to begin a life-changing professional career. (2006, PG-13, 1h 57min)
  • Friday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4 & 7:30 p.m.: Parasite. Greed and class threaten the tenuous relationship between the wealthy Park family and the struggling Kim clan in director Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winner. (2019, R, 2h 12min)
  • Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 30, 12 & 3 p.m.: Aladdin. Guy Ritchie directs and Will Smith stars in this live action version of the timeless tale of a street urchin vying for a magic lamp to make his deepest wishes come true. (2019, PG, 2h 8min)

