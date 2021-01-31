SHOW YOUR LOVE To Playhouse On Park

This year is Playhouse on Park's 6th annual Show Your Love campaign. It is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive! You can make an impact by donating to Playhouse on Park throughout the month of February.

Participate by making a donation of $5 or more, and your name will be added to the "Window of Love" at the theatre. Playhouse on Park's goal is to raise $10,000 from February 1 - 28 through this campaign. "Like" Playhouse on Park's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PlayhouseOnParkTheatre/) and stay up-to-date on how you can donate to the Facebook Fundraising event.

You may also donate online at www.playhouseonpark.org, in person (M-F 10am-2pm), or mail your donation to: Playhouse on Park 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119. Checks should be made payable to Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. All donations are 100% tax-deductible.