SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to the Warner Theatre in August

It might be summer, but school is in session for the cast of School of Rock! Rehearsals are underway for the Warner’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s electrifying musical, School of Rock, running August 2nd through the 11th in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT.

Based on the hit Paramount pictures film by Mike White, the Broadway musical features a book by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), lyrics by Glenn Slater (Sister Act), and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera). Lloyd Webber penned 14 new songs for the show, “You’re in the Band” and “Stick it to the Man” which are well on their way to becoming rock solid standards, while the finale of “Teacher’s Pet” brings audiences to their feet!

The show follows Dewey Finn (Noel Roberge,) a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

“It’s been such an incredible experience working on School of Rock,” says director Roxie Quinn, a Warner Stage veteran. “I am constantly amazed at the talent and dedication of the actors that flock to the Warner, we have performers from not only Connecticut but even New York. Tickets are already going fast – we hope to see you there!”

The cast features: Noel Roberge (Dewey), Kelly White (Rosalie), Robert Wiener (Ned), Faith Potter (Patty), Fern Begley (Shonelle), Harriet Luongo (Katie), Archie Esposito (James), Sophia Poirier (Marcy), Kassell Miller (Mason), Aubrey Grimes (Tomika), Lev Sadeh (Freddy), Owen Sayler (Zack), Sawyer Delaney (Billy), Finnegan Chenette (Lawrence), Luciana Scheinberg (Summer), Victoria Funchion (Sophie), Kinsley Tortora (Madison), Christine Mitchell-Robinson (Ms. Sheinkopf), Ray Esposito (Snake, Mr. Mooneyham), Nick Komons (Theo (Lead Singer), Mr. Ward, Mr. Janes), Daniel Tortora (Stanley, Mr. Spencer, Mr. Sanders), Scott Iwanicki (Doug, Mr. Sandford, Mr. Wagner, Security Guard), Alex Alves (Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Noble, Jeff), Sean Miscikoski (Bob, Mr. Green, Cop), Paul Leitz (Mr. Williams, Gabe), Iris Courchaine (Ms. Travis, Ms Macapaguy, No Vacancy Groupie, Bar Waitress), Melissa Green (Miss Hathaway, Ms Bingham), and Lauren Hyne (Ms Turner, Ms. Gordon).

School of Rock: The Musical is directed & choregraphed by Roxie Quinn, music directed by John Dressel, with production management by Charlene Speyerer, stage management by Craig Clavette, scenic design by Kevin Pelkey, costume design by Renee Purdy, lighting design by Matt DeLong, sound design by Frank Beaudry, and props design & scenic painting by Lana Peck.

In conjunction with School of Rock, the Warner is excited to partner with ServiceMaster Albino for their annual Backpack & School Supplies Drive. Throughout July 2024, the Warner Theatre Box Office will serve as a drop-off location. Patrons who drop-off a backpack before August 1st will be entered to win a ‘night-out package,’ including a family 4-pack of tickets to see School of Rock and a $100.00 gift card to Sasso’s. Donations after August 1st will earn a free concession coupon. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Wednesday & Saturday 10 am – 2 pm, Thursday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm, closed Sunday-Monday. Drop-offs will also be accepted in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre lobby during School of Rock performances from August 2-11, 2024.

