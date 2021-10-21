SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE Returns to The Ivoryton Playhouse Next Week

SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE returns to the Ivoryton Playhouse by popular demand. This Tony nominated comedy, written by Broadway veteran Rupert Holmes, opens October 28.

Come experience the life, laughter and love of George Burns and Gracie Allen. This uproarious and enthralling play features longtime Playhouse favorite R. Bruce Connelly* in a tour de force performance as the beloved comedian.

SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE, directed by the Playhouse's own Jacqueline Hubbard, retraces the steps that formed one of the most successful and hilarious husband-and-wife comedy duos of the 20th century. This truly first-rate production will leave you laughing and wiping away a tear as only the Ivoryton Playhouse can.

The Playhouse had hoped to bring back the award-wining show two years ago but it was postponed due to the outbreak. "Since then," Connelly says, "I've been wandering through Central Park wearing my mask and running my lines to the squirrels and birds." He is thrilled to be bringing George Burns back to life for a live audience on the Ivoryton stage.

The play has sets designed by Martin Marchitto; costumes by Elizabeth Saylor; lighting design by Marcus Abbott; and sound by Tate R. Burmeister.

SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, October 28th and runs through Sunday, November 21st, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. There will be one Thursday matinee at 2:00 pm on October 28th and one Saturday matinee on October 30 at 2:00 pm.

The safety of our audience is our primary concern. We have socially distanced our capacity so that there are only 140 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection. We strongly recommend wearing a mask.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit our website at http://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.