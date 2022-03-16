SAVE THE PALACE Musical Reading Announced May 17

On May 17 at 7pm Waterbury native Roy O'Neil brings his "Broadway bound" musical "SAVE THE PALACE" about the city's majestic theater from New York City's Theatre Row to the Poli room at the Palace, in a unique format.

This hybrid form of a traditional Table Reading, provides the opportunity for audience members to view a 75-minute video of the staged reading of "Save the Palace" performed by Broadway talent, that took place at Theatre Row, NYC in October of 2021.

After the screening, O'Neil, who has an extensive songbook of Waterbury inspired songs, will field some Q & A with the audience about the journey to Broadway and sing a few songs about the city he loves. Tickets for this event are complimentary and limited and will be available on a first come first served basis by calling the Box Office 203.346.2000. The Theater is located at 100 East Main St, Waterbury, CT.

Previously titled "Eddie and the Palaceades", the musical about a rock group from the 60s who come out of retirement to save the Palace, has already been on several New York City Stages. It was part of Manhattan Theater Mission's New Musical Showcase, where it won the "Audience Favorite Award". It ran at the June Havoc Theater in the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and it has been produced by community theaters in Connecticut and Massachusetts. It also received MainStreet Musical's "Directors Choice Award".