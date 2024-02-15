Rich Beebe Comes to the Palace Theater Next Month

On Tuesday, March 26th at 7:00 pm, the Palace Theater will present an inspirational journey from loss and grief to healing and hope with Rich Beebe.

In May 2007, Beebe lost his wife Eileen after her three-year battle against colon cancer, leaving him the single parent of their only child, 14-year-old, Meghan. Six years later in December 2013, Meghan was killed in a hit-and-run accident. In the years since, he has had to come to terms with the loss of his family and is finding a new path forward. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

During this process, Beebe has been very open about his personal experiences. Writing about the challenges of grief, he said, “It is never easy…never easy, this balancing of loss with healing, of grief with acceptance, of pain with endurance, of memories with hope. Then carrying them all forward as lessons shared; and perhaps, in the process, seeking and finding — both with one another and within ourselves — a measure of peace.”

Beebe hopes that his experiences, though admittedly painful, will offer the audience a chance to gain insight into how one can face grief and loss and still live a full life, honoring those we have loved and lost.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.