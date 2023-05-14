Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON at Castle Craig Players

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another first-rate installment of playwright Roger Bean's Marvelous Wonderettes jukebox musical series, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON, as put on by the Castle Craig Players, at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, in Meriden, CT. This musical comedy, wonderfully directed by Ian Galligan, along with Musical Director Nick Ciasullo, stars the same four superstar actresses who appeared in the previous two Marvelous Wonderettes shows by the Castle Craig Players. Jennifer Del Sole, Chelsea Dacey, Emma Czaplinski, and Jessica Engster all are yet again phenomenal on stage with their singing, dancing, and acting, as individuals and as a group! It is clear that they enjoy every moment on stage, have excellent stage chemistry with each other, and bring out the best in each other! Their acting is so convincing that it feels as if they are their characters, and that their dynamics with each other are real. They have what it takes, if they wanted, to become a successful recording and touring music group!

The first act of this show is set in 1969, as the Wonderettes are performing at a retirement party for their favorite high school teacher. In the process, they reveal a lot of information about their personal lives. Missy (Emma Czaplinski) is still married to one of her former teachers, and is now expecting a baby. Suzy (Chelsea Dacey) is worried that her husband's quest for a better paying job is going to bring him further away from her. Betty Jean (Jessica Engster) is still on and off with the same guy she has been on and off involved with for ten years. Cindy Lou (Jennifer Del Sole) has been dumped by her former gym teacher who she had become romantically involved with. Cindy Lou decides that she wants to move to New York to pursue a singing career.

The first act features such musical highlights as "Gimme Some Lovin'," an "I Know A Place/Downtown" medley, "When Will I Be Loved," "Build Me Up Buttercup," "You're No Good," and "More Today Than Yesterday." They also place a new spin on the Four Tops, with a unique arrangement of "Reach Out, I'll Be There," that also meshes in the Supremes' "Someday, We'll Be Together."

The fourth wall gets broken in this production, including audience members being called on stage, spontaneously cast as characters the Wonderettes speak about, and a highlight moment in this particular performance where Cindy Lou silences a heckler.

The second act is set in 1978, as the Wonderettes perform at the twenty year anniversary of their high school graduation. At this point, Cindy Lou has become what Suzy refers to as a "one hit Wonderette," in that she reached fame with one song, "Everlasting Love." Betty Jean is still stuck being on and off with the same guy. Suzy experiences the very marital troubles that she feared her husband's pursuit of new jobs would lead to. Missy becomes suspicious that her husband, Mr. Lee, is having an affair.

"Listen to the Music," "Everything I Own," "We are Family," "Love Will Keep Us Together," "I Can See Clearly Now," "Band of Gold," and "I Will Survive," are other musical highlights of the second act.

I was also very much impressed with a song I had not previously known, called "Come in From the Rain," which, based on my research after seeing the show, was co-written by original performer Melissa Manchester in 1975. It musically reminded me of "Can't Get It Out Of My Head," by the Electric Light Orchestra, which was released in 1974.

Is Mr. Lee really having an affair on Missy? Will Suzy and her husband reconcile? Did the five minutes of fame that Cindy Lou experienced truly bring her the happiness or lasting love that she was seeking? Come to the show to find out! Will Betty Jean take that same guy back, yet again? Perhaps a future show might answer that one.

I highly recommend THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES DREAM ON, which is scheduled to continue to run through May 21, 2023. For times and tickets, please go to Click Here.