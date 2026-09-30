Review: HARMONY at Music Theatre Of Connecticut

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Most people have never heard of Comedian Harmonists, a group of six men who impressed the world with their sophisticated and harmonious voices from 1928 to 1934, during the rise of Nazi Germany. This was epic because three of the men were Jewish and one Christian was married to a Jewish woman. Not that they lacked audiences from all walks of life anywhere in the world. Even the Nazi officials were fans of the Comedian Harmonists for many years, to the point that even as other Jewish Germans were forbidden to work, they got exceptions for years.

The ensemble was comprised of founder Harry Frommermann (played by Jeff Raab), Chopin (Michael Alonzo), Erich (Cameron Edris), Lesh (Christian Libonati, who steals quite a few scenes), Bobby (Dominic Pagliaro), and “Young Rabbi” (Constantine Papas). Jazmin Gorsline played Mary, the Young Rabbi’s wife. Michelle Pauker played Ruth, a Jewish woman who was married to Chopin. Frank Mastrone played the older rabbi whose fate was to remember absolutely everything. Although the singers had distinctly different voices, they sounded terrific together. At times, their voices sounded like musical instruments, and at other times they boosted their singing with comedy, even slapstick. Sometimes they even skewered the Nazis with “Come to the Fatherland” during which they marched as if they were in a puppet show and once with the melody of “Hava Nagila.” They toured throughout the world and made 21 movies, most of which vanished.

The book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman are, well, in perfect harmony with Barry Manilow’s music. The early productions of the show received mixed reviews by critics, but the audience at Music Theatre of Connecticut were captivated from start to finish (and this show ran for almost two and a half hours). The casting of every character was flawless, including the multiple small roles played by Robert Peter Paul, Joseph Torello, Quinlyn Kessler, and Helen Clare. Chris McNiff’s choreography was an excellent complement to Connors’s direction am

Kevin Connors directed the show impeccably, as patrons of Music Theatre of Connecticut have come to expect. He captured the swinging moods of the time, including the early denial of danger, the resistance by activists, and the anxiety over the political destruction of German society the men and their wives knew.

Theatre is timeless and often timely. The rise of antisemitism, particularly in Germany during the 1920s and 1930s, has been repackaged as antizionism since Hamas attacked Israel. There’s also an interesting link between the two because Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem during the British Mandate of Palestine, a virulent antisemite and Arab nationalist, sought an alliance with Nazi Germany and fascist Italy. Music is a better goal.

It never fails to amaze how one obscure article or recording or film can bloom from a lonely seeding into something so full of life and meaning.

Harmony was the opener for Music Theatre of Connecticut’s 40th season. It closes on September 27th, but do read up about the real people of Comedian Harmonists.

The next show at Music Theatre of Connecticut is Always … Patsy Cline, which runs from November 6th through the 22nd. That’s another timely production. Perhaps there will be a tribute to another legendary country music star who really was a doll.

Music Theatre of Connecticut is located at 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk. (203) 454-3883. www.musictheatreofct.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 59 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me