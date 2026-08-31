HARMONY to Make Connecticut Professional Regional Premiere in Norwalk

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Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage launches its 40th Anniversary Season with the Connecticut professional regional premiere of Harmony, the acclaimed Drama Desk Award-winning musical.

Featuring music by Barry Manilow, Harmony tells the remarkable true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history. The production runs from September 11th through the 27th with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Hailed by The New York Times as a Critic's Pick and called 'impossible to forget,' Harmony is a powerful, sweeping musical that tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, a groundbreaking six-man vocal group who rose from obscurity in 1920s Berlin to become one of the world's most celebrated musical acts. With irresistible humor, tight harmonies, and electrifying stage presence, they captivated audiences across Europe. Through the eyes of an older Rabbi looking back on his youth, the musical traces the group's meteoric rise, their deep bonds with each other, and the personal and political forces that ultimately shaped their fate. Harmony is a powerful and moving musical about friendship, love, and the enduring power of music.

Harmony stars original Harmony Broadway cast member Constantine Pappas as Young Rabbi, as well as Broadway veteran Frank Mastrone (Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde, & more) as Rabbi. Alongside them are Cameron Edris (1st Nat'l Tour- CATS, Miss Saigon) as Erich, Jazmin Gorsline (Nat'l Tour- My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins) as Mary, Michael Alonzo as Chopin, Christian Libonati as Lesh, Dominic Pagliaro as Bobby, Jeff Raab as Harry, Michelle Pauker as Ruth, Helen Clare as Rosa & others, Quinlyn Kessler as Clara & others, Matt Mancuso as Standartenfuher, Robert Peterpaul as Fritz/Ezra & others, and Joseph Torello as Titus/Obersturmfuher.

Harmony is directed by Kevin Connors with music direction by Zachary Anderson and choreography by Chris McNiff. The production team also includes stage management by Lou Ursone, intimacy direction by Dan O'Driscoll, scenic design by Sean Sanford, lighting design by Jac-que Robinson, costume design by Diane Vanderkreof, and sound design by Brian Salvia.

Ticket prices range from $51-$66 plus fees and can be purchased online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/harmony or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Friday, September 11th at 8pm – Preview #1

Saturday, September 12th at 2pm – Preview #2

Saturday, September 12th at 8pm – Opening Night

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