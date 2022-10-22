Review: 42ND STREET at Goodspeed Opera House

Now through November 6th, the historic Goodspeed Opera House transforms into the iconic street corner of Broadway dreams: 42nd Street and Times Square.

Set in 1933, bright and talented Peggy Sawyer has just arrived from Allentown, Pennsylvania and yearns to be a chorus girl on Broadway. She stumbles into a dance call and lucks out: She promptly joins the adorable cast of the brand new musical "Pretty Lady". With legendary producer Julian Marsh at the helm and the incomparable diva Dorothy Brock, the show sets its eyes on Broadway.

The stage musical features music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, with book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble.

Though I'm a huge musical fan, the 1933 film never really made a big impression on me. When I heard 42nd Street was coming to The Goodspeed, I hoped it would change my mind. Spoiler alert: It absolutely did! The timeless musical is a perfect addition to the season. It's charming and delightful, as well as substantial.

The full theater was buzzing with excitement as the classic overture kicked off the evening's production. As the familiar tunes flooded the hall, enthusiastic patrons sung along to "The Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off to Buffalo", and "We're in the Money". The small pit orchestra, lead by Goodspeed music director Adam Souza (Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots) is front and center and sounds superb.

The curtain opens to a wildly impressive tap number that had the audience on the edge of their seats, desperately seeking a moment to applaud. The choreography, by Tony Award-nominated Randy Skinner (Broadway: 42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dames at Sea), is far beyond your basic Time Step: You've never seen tapping like this before! The virtuosic tappers are on fire performing such exquisite and intricate steps all the while making it look easy. They wouldn't even give us the benefit of panting at the end! The dancers truly amazed us all, receiving well-deserved hearty cheers and an extra long applause. Little did we know, the show was just getting started and this incredible production had big plans to pull out all the stops.

Director Randy Skinner leads the creative team and puts their unique spin on the traditional musical and kept things moving with plenty of variety. No detail was overlooked: from Dorothy Brock's clever shadow dance and the beautifully intricate set by award-winning scenic designer, Michael Carnahan, 42nd Street is fresh and fun!

The cast is simply wonderful. It was crystal clear that Goodspeed audiences loved every single performer. Every character is beautifully developed and the story feels fuller, more meaningful than ever before.

It is the Goodspeed debut for many of the actors, but they deftly captured the hearts of Connecticut. Standout performances by Lamont Brown (National Tour: Mean Girls, White Christmas) as the debonaire dancer Andy Lee and Blake Stadnik (42nd Street National Tour) as the lovable tenor Billy Lawler. Carina-Kay Louchiey (Broadway: MJ The Musical, OBC) played Peggy Sawyer, the sweet ingenue, and dazzled us all with her incredible talent and skill.

Shining star Eloise Kropp (Broadway: Music Man, Cats, Dames At Sea), returns to The Goodspeed as chorus girl Annie Reilly. There's no taking your eye off her, she is a joy to watch.

Drama Desk Award winner Lisa Howard (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, 9 to 5, South Pacific, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) was magnificent, commanding the stage as writer Maggie Jones. With Howard's perfect comic timing and beautiful voice, she had the audience eating out of the palm of her hand.

The audience lit up at the moment Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (Broadway: An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita) stepped onto the stage as Julian Marsh. Von Essen was wonderful and his closing number "Forty-Second Street (Reprise)" was met with thunderous applause.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway: Hello, Dolly! Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie) is a flawless diamond as the diva Brock. She brings flair, depth, and heart, while her gorgeous voice and musical expression brought tears to my eyes.

The Goodspeed has curated another dream team that brings new life to this classic musical. Featuring epic tap numbers beyond compare, beautiful, bright-colored sets, opulent costumes, and phenomenal talent, you don't want to miss 42nd Street.

Photo Credit: Diane Sobolewski