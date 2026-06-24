ROMEO AND JULIET to Mark 20th Anniversary of Hartford Stage's Breakdancing Shakespeare

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Hartford Stage is starting its summer education programs, welcoming more than 300 students from across Greater Hartford for a season of creativity, collaboration, and artistic growth. This summer marks a major milestone, too, as Hartford Stage celebrates the 20th anniversary of Breakdancing Shakespeare, a program that combines classical text with contemporary dance and original music to make Shakespeare accessible and exciting for young participants and audiences alike.

Hartford Stage's Summer Studio camp provides young people of all experience levels from ages 3-18 with opportunities to develop artistic skills, build lasting friendships, and gain confidence both on and off the stage. Through hands-on learning and performance-based experiences, students discover the power of theater as a tool for personal growth and community connection.

This summer, participants join from all across the Greater Hartford Region; Amston, Ashford, Avon, Berlin, Bloomfield, Canton, Cheshire, Colebrook, Collinsville, Coventry, Cromwell, Danielson, East Hampton, East Hartford, Ellington, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, Marlborough, Middletown, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Portland, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, Somers, South Glastonbury, South Windsor, Southington, Storrs, Suffield, Tolland, Unionville, Vernon, West Granby, West Hartford, West Simsbury, Wethersfield, and Windsor. All programs culminate in exciting live performances that the public is invited to attend.

Breakdancing Shakespeare Romeo & Juliet will be performed at Hartford Stage July 24 & 25 at 7 PM and July 26 at 2 PM. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now! The Teen Musical, Chicago: Teen Edition, will also be performed at Hartford Stage on August 7 & 8 at 7 PM. The Music Man, Jr. will be performed by the Youth Ensemble at The Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts on July 31 at 7 PM and August 1 at 2 PM. Tickets for Youth Ensemble & Teen Musical productions go on sale July 7.

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