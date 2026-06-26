Mona Swain Will Join THE BODYGUARD: THE MUSICAL At City Stage Company

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City Stage Company has announced that Mona Swain, who recently appeared in the National Tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, has joined the cast of the company's upcoming production of The Bodyguard: The Musical.

Directed by Donovan Shaw, The Bodyguard brings the beloved hit film to the stage with a thrilling story of love, suspense, and unforgettable music. The production features iconic songs made famous by Whitney Houston, including 'I Will Always Love You,' 'Queen of the Night,' 'Run to You,' and many more.

'We're thrilled to welcome Mona to City Stage Company,' said Shelby C. Davis, Founder and Executive Director. 'Her experience performing on a national tour and her incredible talent will make this production even more exciting for audiences.'

Auditions for the production are still open, offering performers throughout the region the opportunity to share the stage with an accomplished professional in this highly anticipated production.

Ticket information will be announced soon. For updates on auditions, casting, and ticket sales, follow City Stage Company on social media.

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