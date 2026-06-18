Connecticut Critics Circle Awards Ceremony to Be Live Streamed on YouTube

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The 34th annual Connecticut Critics Circle (CCC) awards ceremony will be held at Hartford Stage in downtown Hartford on Monday, June 22nd at 7:30pm. For the second year in a row, the event will be live streamed on Youtube.

'We are very excited to be able to present our awards to people that cannot attend in person,' said Stuart Brown, president of the organization. 'I am especially pleased that performers and creative individuals that were involved in productions, but are not currently in the state, now have the opportunity to watch from any location.' The annual awards show is the only event in the state which brings the theater community together."

"The event celebrates artists, many who have devoted their careers to regional theater. It is also an opportunity to promote the vast talent and productions Connecticut's theaters have produced, from its Tony Award-winning regional theaters to well-established venues. The CCC annually honors performers, creative artists, and theaters in 20 categories, including Best Play and Best Musical. The year, the CCC will be bestowing three Special Awards. First, to James Bundy, who is retiring as the Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of the David Geffen School of Drama and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre. Also being honored are Rebecka Jones and Noble Shropshire in recognition of their 25 years of continuous performance in the Hartford Stage production of A Christmas Carol. In addition, Donna Lynn Hilton of Goodspeed Musicals will be presented the Killen Award, the highest honor the Connecticut Critics Circle bestows. It's for a lifetime of dedication to the theater and to theater in Connecticut. It's named after Tom Killen, a talented young critic who helped found the CCC and who left us far too early."

The link for the live stream is - https://youtube.com/live/6Jlzi0QhrfI?feature=share. A recording of the ceremony will be posted on the CCC website (ctcritics.org) after the event.

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