1776 to Open Musicals at Richter's 42nd Outdoor Season in Danbury

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Musicals at Richter (MAR), celebrating its 42nd season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, kicks off the summer and our nation's 250th anniversary with the Broadway musical '1776,' playing July 3 to July 18. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, this entertaining and compelling Tony Award-winning musical puts a human face on the pages of history. We see the people behind the iconic names: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.

It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence...if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! '1776' follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

'1776' debuted on Broadway in 1969 and ran for over 1200 performances. The original cast featured William Daniels (Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World and Dr. Craig in St. Elsewhere) as John Adams, Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, Howard DaSilva as Ben Franklin and 21-year-old Betty Buckley in her Broadway debut as Martha Jefferson. It was made into a movie in 1972 and received two revivals in 1997 and 2022.

'1776' is an insightful and engrossing musical drama with a striking score and legendary book. Please note that the script is drawn from American history and contains challenging conversations and uncomfortable truths from our country's past, including an intense depiction of the Atlantic slave trade. Audience discretion is advised; recommended for ages 10 and above.

At the helm of MAR's '1776' is director David Halliwell, who returns to Richter after a successful production of 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' last summer. A veteran director and actor, he has worked in many other local theaters including Wilton Playshop, Downtown Cabaret Theater, as well as Fairfield and Sacred Heart Universities. For forty years he directed the Monroe Middle School Drama Program, directing two major productions a year. He worked for twenty years with his wife directing summer musicals for her Children's Theater Summer Program. He was a founding director of Two Planks Theater Company in Monroe, directing all of their outdoor main stage productions including 'Gypsy,' 'Spamalot,' and 'Chicago,' among others. As an actor he was most recently seen as Herr Schultz in The Sherman Players' production of 'Cabaret.'

Joining Halliwell as music director is Andrew Gadwah, whose previous MAR credits include music direction for 'Evita,' 'Grease' and 'The Addams Family,' and keyboard for 'Shrek.' His other music direction/keyboard credits include 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'Matilda' at New Fairfield High School, 'Wreck the Halls' at Sherman Players, 'A Grand Night for Singing' at Center Stage in Shelton and 'Once on This Island' at Spotlight Stage Company in North Haven. Gadwah's 'day job' is teaching choir, music theory, and theater at New Fairfield High School.

'1776' features a talented cast of MAR veterans and newcomers. Ridgefield resident Rob Mayette takes on the role of John Adams, the passionately boisterous driving force behind the independence movement. He is joined in his quest by Ted Schwartz (Brookfield) as the pragmatic and thoughtful Ben Franklin, and Karl Hinger (Brookfield) as Thomas Jefferson, the quiet intellectual tasked with writing the Declaration of Independence.

Joe Harding (New Milford) takes on the role of conservative, wealthy landowner and opponent of independence John Dickinson of Pennsylvania. Michael Solano (Danbury) is featured as formidable delegate Edward Rutledge of South Carolina and BJ Markus (New Canaan) portrays Richard Henry Lee, the spirited proponent of independence. Presiding over the Congress as John Hancock is Chris Hetherington (Stratford).

Gail Reiser (Danbury) returns to the Richter stage after a long hiatus to play Abigail Adams, John Adams' steadfast wife and confidante. Newcomer Emma Kelly (Fairfield) portrays both the charming Martha Jefferson and Georgia's Dr. Lyman Hall. She also serves as choreographer for the production.

Featured as members of Congress and in other key roles are Chris Neville (Bethel); Pedro Couy, Peter Lerman and Priscilla Squiers (Danbury); Jeff Yelton (MIddletown); Christian Eklund, Lucia Eklund, NIcholas Eklund, Anthony Nittolo-Novotny and Sedona Taylor (New Fairfield); and Michael Wright (Newtown). New York State residents in the ensemble include: Alli Byrne, Michele Dugan, Walter Ruszczyk and Virginia Ruszczyk (Brewster), and Sarah Knowles (Pawling).

Set design for the production is by MAR Executive Director Robert Bria, with lighting design by Eric Schutz of Visual Wavelength. Costumes and wigs are designed by Stephanie Salsman. Taylor Byrne (Brewster, NY) serves as production stage manager, assisted by Taylor Proto (New Fairfield). MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer.

'1776' is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

Performances for '1776' run July 3-18 and take place Friday-Sunday evenings at 8 PM with specially discounted performances on Thursdays July 9 and 16. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for '1776' are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID), and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (July 9 and July 16), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

Four pairs of comfortable VIP front row seats will be available at each performance. The tickets cost $150 per pair, which includes a $90 tax-deductible donation to support MAR's Renaissance of Richter stage and facility improvement campaign.

Following '1776' on the Richter main stage is Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's beloved musical 'Mary Poppins,' playing July 24 through August 8.

For younger audiences, MAR's Fairy Tale Theater presents a series of interactive plays for young people Saturday mornings July 11 through August 1 on the Richter Arts Center grounds. Tickets for Fairy Tale are $5 and are available at the door.

Also returning this year is MAR's Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop, a tuition-based program for young people ages 8-16 that explores all aspects of stagecraft and putting on a show. The four-week workshop runs weekdays July 20 - August 14 from 9 AM to 4 PM and culminates in a 3-performance run of 'Matilda Jr.' on August 13, 14 and 15.

For further information on all our offerings and to purchase tickets, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

About Musicals at Richter: Founded in 1985, Musicals at Richter is Connecticut's longest-running outdoor theater. Performances are given on weekends at the Richter Arts Center (next to the Richter Park Golf Course), 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Nestled in the hills of Western Connecticut, the Arts Center stage has served as the scenic backdrop for over 100 musicals produced by Musicals at Richter, as well as a professional springboard for hundreds of up-and-coming performers. Musicals at Richter is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For further information, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

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