LIVING ROOM CONCERT SERIES at TheaterWorks Hartford to Close With Mayor Arunan Arulampalam

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TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will close out its 25/26 Living Room Concert Series with a special performance from Arunan Arulampalam, the Mayor of the City of Hartford. The Living Room is an intimate concert that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford Community together at TheaterWorks Hartford for an experience that feels like home. Mayor Arulampalam will make his Living Room Concert debut on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30pm at TWH's historic 233 Pearl St. location in Downtown Hartford.

Arunan Arulampalam was sworn in as the 68th mayor of the City of Hartford on January 1, 2024. Arunan is a father, husband, attorney, former nonprofit executive, and is committed to strengthening our neighborhoods and building a Hartford that works for everyone. He also (somewhat) secretly likes to play the guitar and piano and sing. Many years ago he wrote songs and played shows, but doesn't typically mention that in his official bio. These days he typically only plays music for his closest friends and family, but Arunan is excited to partner with TheaterWorks Hartford to invite the City of Hartford into their living room to jam, have fun, and celebrate community.

“I am excited and honored to be a part of this year's Living Room series at TheaterWorks Hartford,” says Mayor Arunan. “This series turns live concerts into a unique, community centered musical experience and is a must-have for your summer calendar.”

“As curator of The Living Room during TheaterWorks' 40th season, I wanted to be intentional about exposing audiences to more music and more genres than ever before--a blend of emerging and seasoned musicians, TWH alums and fresh, local faces alike,” says Erica Tracy Sullivan, curator of the Series. “I was honored to open this season myself as a performer, and I'm honored again to close it with the man himself, Hartford's Mayor, Arunan Arulampalam.

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